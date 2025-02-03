Jahlil Okafor News: Leads Mad Ants to victory

Okafor tallied 30 points (12-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 130-110 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Okafor was outstanding from the field, turning in a perfect shooting night. He led his team in both points and rebounds on the way to his fourth double-double of the G League regular season and has now grabbed double-digit boards in three of his last five appearances.