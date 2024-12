Okafor posted 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Okafor led Indiana in rebounds and assists during Tuesday's victory. The 28-year-old big man is also shooting an impressive 63.9 percent from the field this season.