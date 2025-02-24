Jahlil Okafor News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Okafor tallied 26 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-93 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Okafor led the Mad Ants in scoring Monday, recording his 16th outing with 20-plus points across 31 G League outings. The big man has logged 12 double-doubles in the 2024-25 campaign, and he is averaging 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.