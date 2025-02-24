Jahlil Okafor News: Nabs double-double in G League win
Okafor tallied 26 points (12-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-93 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Okafor led the Mad Ants in scoring Monday, recording his 16th outing with 20-plus points across 31 G League outings. The big man has logged 12 double-doubles in the 2024-25 campaign, and he is averaging 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.
Jahlil Okafor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now