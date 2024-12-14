Jahlil Okafor News: Near double-double in G League
Okafor (knee) totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-102 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Okafor returned to action for the first time since Dec. 3 and finished two rebounds shy of his third straight double-double. Across 12 G League appearances, he's averaged 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game.
Jahlil Okafor
Free Agent
