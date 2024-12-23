Jahlil Okafor News: Near double-double in G League

Okafor produced 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-109 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Okafor has scored at least 20 points in three straight G League games and four of his last five. He recorded two double-doubles during that stretch but had at least eight boards in all five games.