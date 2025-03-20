Jahlil Okafor News: Racks up double-double in G League

Okafor played 35 minutes Wednesday during the Mad Ants' 107-98 win versus Capital City and logged 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists.

Okafor hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds en route to compiling his 15th double-double of the season. While the 6-foot-10 center shot an efficient 71.4 percent from the field, he was also careless with the ball at times as he racked up a team-high seven turnovers.