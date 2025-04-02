Jahlil Okafor News: Scores 10 points in win

Okafor (illness) returned to action in Tuesday's 120-110 G League Playoff win over the Greensboro Swarm, logging 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks across 30 minutes.

Okafor's return was a welcome sight for the Mad Ants. He's been a key player for them this campaign, averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.5 blocks across 26 regular-season contests.