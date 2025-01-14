Jahlil Okafor News: Solid outing in return

Okafor (illness) tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Okafor returned to action Tuesday after missing the team's previous contest due to an illness. Okafor is averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.0 minutes across his 15 appearances this season.