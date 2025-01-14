Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jahlil Okafor headshot

Jahlil Okafor News: Solid outing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 4:04pm

Okafor (illness) tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Okafor returned to action Tuesday after missing the team's previous contest due to an illness. Okafor is averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.0 minutes across his 15 appearances this season.

Jahlil Okafor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now