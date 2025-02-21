Jahlil Okafor News: Ten-day deal expires

Okafor became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Pacers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Okafor made one three-minute appearance during his brief stay with the Pacers, marking his first NBA action since the 2020-21 season. The Pacers brought Okafor aboard while starting center Myles Turner was tending to a cervical strain shortly before the All-Star break, but with Turner returning to action in Thursday's win over Memphis, Indiana may not be compelled to bring Okafor back on a second 10-day deal.