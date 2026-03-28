Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Mashack (ankle/nose) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Mashack has a legitimate chance at returning from a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and, more recently, a nasal fracture. With several of the Grizzlies' guards also on the injury report, Mashack would have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on Sautrday, if he's available.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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