Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mashack (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Houston.

Mashack appears headed for another absence while on the mend from a left ankle sprain. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to game time.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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