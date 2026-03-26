Jahmai Mashack Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Mashack (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Houston.
Mashack appears headed for another absence while on the mend from a left ankle sprain. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to game time.
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