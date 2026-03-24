Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 3:15pm

Mashack is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the spurs due to a left ankle sprain.

Mashack appears to be set for a fifth consecutive absence Wednesday. With Javon Small (back) in danger of sitting out, the injury-riddled Grizzlies should turn to Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and DeJon Jarreau to shoulder the load in the backcourt versus San Antonio.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago