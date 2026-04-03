Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Doubtful to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Mashack is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Raptors due to neck soreness.

Mashack finished the second quarter but is unlikely to return during the second half. Adama Bal and Dariq Whitehead are candidates to pick up the slack while Mashack is sidelined.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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