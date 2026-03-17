Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mashack (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Mashack is dealing with an ankle sprain, which he could test out during Wednesday's pregame warmups before the Grizzlies reach a decision on his status. The likes of Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer could all have an opportunity to be more involved in the backcourt if Mashack cannot play.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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