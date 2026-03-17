Jahmai Mashack Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Mashack (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Mashack is dealing with an ankle sprain, which he could test out during Wednesday's pregame warmups before the Grizzlies reach a decision on his status. The likes of Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer could all have an opportunity to be more involved in the backcourt if Mashack cannot play.
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