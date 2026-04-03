Jahmai Mashack Injury: Leaves early with sore neck

Mashack didn't return for the second half of Friday's 128-96 loss to the Raptors due to neck soreness, finishing with two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes.

Mashack never checked back in during the third or fourth quarter after the Grizzlies listed him as doubtful to return coming out of halftime. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game in Milwaukee.