Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Mashack (ankle) won't play Monday in Atlanta.

This will be Mashack's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's meeting with the Spurs.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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