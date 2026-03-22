Jahmai Mashack Injury: Out again Monday
Mashack (ankle) won't play Monday in Atlanta.
This will be Mashack's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's meeting with the Spurs.
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