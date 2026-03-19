Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Mashack is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle.

Friday is set to be a second consecutive absence for Mashack, whose next chance to play comes on a short turnaround Saturday versus the Hornets. His absence should keep each of Cam Spencer, Rayan Rupert and Javon Small in a significant role in the backcourt against Boston.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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