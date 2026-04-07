Jahmai Mashack Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Mashack (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's game in Denver.
Mashack has missed the past two games due to the concussion protocol testing, but this is the first time he's received the questionable tag since going down, which indicates progress. If Mashack is cleared for Wednesday's game, he could impact Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton's minutes.
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