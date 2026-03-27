Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Mashack (ankle/nose) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Mashack will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain, and he's also being listed on the injury report with a nasal fracture. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Bulls.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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