Jahmai Mashack Injury: Ruled out Friday
Mashack (ankle/nose) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Mashack will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain, and he's also being listed on the injury report with a nasal fracture. The rookie second-rounder's next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Bulls.
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