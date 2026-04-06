Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Ruled out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:04pm

Mashack is listed out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a concussion.

Mashack is sidelined for a second consecutive contest while in the league's concussion protocol. With Memphis' injury report a mile long, extra ball-handling duties are open to Cam Spencer at point guard Monday.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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