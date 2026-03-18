Jahmai Mashack Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Mashack (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Mashack has been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's contest. The rookie guard's absence leaves Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer as the Grizzlies' top bench guards. Mashack's next chance to play will come Friday against Boston in what will be the opening leg of a back-to-back set.
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