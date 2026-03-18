Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Mashack (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Denver.

Mashack has been downgraded from questionable to out for Wednesday's contest. The rookie guard's absence leaves Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer as the Grizzlies' top bench guards. Mashack's next chance to play will come Friday against Boston in what will be the opening leg of a back-to-back set.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now