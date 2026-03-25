Jahmai Mashack Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Mashack (ankle/two-way) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, the Grizzlies announced.
Mashack had been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest due to a left ankle sprain, but Memphis is officially listing his absence due to his two-way status. It'll be Mashack's fifth consecutive absence. His next chance to play will come Friday against Houston.
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