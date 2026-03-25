Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Mashack (ankle/two-way) is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, the Grizzlies announced.

Mashack had been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest due to a left ankle sprain, but Memphis is officially listing his absence due to his two-way status. It'll be Mashack's fifth consecutive absence. His next chance to play will come Friday against Houston.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago