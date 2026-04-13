Jahmai Mashack News: Double-doubles in loss

Mashack finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and two blocks over 38 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

With so many injuries in Memphis, Mashack emerged as a key contributor down the stretch. In 31 total appearances, Mashack averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per contest, shooting 39.5 percent from the field.