Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mashack finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and two blocks over 38 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

With so many injuries in Memphis, Mashack emerged as a key contributor down the stretch. In 31 total appearances, Mashack averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per contest, shooting 39.5 percent from the field.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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