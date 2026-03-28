Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Mashack (ankle/nose) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Mashack will shed his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain and a nasal fracture and return from a six-game absence. Over eight appearances in March, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 25.9 minutes per game.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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