Jahmai Mashack News: Good to go Saturday
Mashack (ankle/nose) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Mashack will shed his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain and a nasal fracture and return from a six-game absence. Over eight appearances in March, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 25.9 minutes per game.
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