Jahmai Mashack News: Impactful in return
Mashack finished Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls with 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.
Maschack returned Saturday from a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and nasal fracture. He gave the Grizzlies a much-needed boost off the bench and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Cedric Coward (24 poitns) and Tyler Burton (18 points). Mashack has averaged 25.1 minutes per game since early February and will continue to operate in an elevated role down the stretch, as the Grizzlies are dealing with a plethora of injuries in addition to being eliminated from playoff contention.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 254 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 236 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More