Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Impactful in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Mashack finished Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls with 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Maschack returned Saturday from a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and nasal fracture. He gave the Grizzlies a much-needed boost off the bench and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Cedric Coward (24 poitns) and Tyler Burton (18 points). Mashack has averaged 25.1 minutes per game since early February and will continue to operate in an elevated role down the stretch, as the Grizzlies are dealing with a plethora of injuries in addition to being eliminated from playoff contention.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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