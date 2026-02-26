Jahmai Mashack News: Inactive for Wednesday's loss

Mashack (two-way) was inactive Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 133-112 loss to the Warriors.

Mashack had been a staple in the rotation lately for the injury-plagued Grizzlies, but with Ty Jerome (illness) returning from a one-game absence Wednesday and with 10-day signee Rayan Rupert entering the rotation, Memphis opted to keep the rookie second-round pick in street clothes. The 23-year-old had appeared in each of the Grizzlies' last eight games, averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.8 assists and 0.9 three-pointers in 24.0 minutes per contest. While he remains signed to a two-way contract, Mashack is eligible to play in 18 of the Grizzlies' final 25 games, so expect Memphis to make him inactive on at least a few more occasions when the team has enough bodies at guard and on the wing.