Jahmai Mashack News: Logs big minutes in return

Mashack (concussion) ended Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes.

Mashack missed the Grizzlies' previous two games while in concussion protocol, but after gaining clearance for Wednesday's contest, he moved into the starting five and saw heavy minutes while Memphis listed 13 players out. Over his last seven appearances, Mashack is averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.