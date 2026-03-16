Jahmai Mashack News: Modest performance again Monday

Mashack provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-107 loss to Chicago.

Despite being one of the more consistent members of the Memphis backcourt, at least in terms of playing time, Mashak continues to offer very little in the way of fantasy upside. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes per game. At this point, there are likely more enticing options available on your waiver wire.