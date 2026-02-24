Jahmai Mashack News: Sees 22 minutes in loss

Mashack closed Monday's 123-114 loss to the Kings with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes.

The Grizzlies have a ton of injuries right now, and Mashack has seen an uptick in minutes as a result. Over his last four outings, he's seen 24.4 minutes per contest with averages of 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks on 31.3 percent shooting from the field.