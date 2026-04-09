Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Sees 33 minutes in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mashack ended Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes.

Mashack missed the previous two games with a concussion, but he saw heavy minutes with the starters Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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