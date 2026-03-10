Jahmai Mashack News: Solid workload in loss

Mashack notched seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Brooklyn.

With the Grizzlies having just eight players available Monday, Mashack was given a considerable workload and put together a solid fantasy line. Memphis should get multiple players back for Tuesday's contest in Philadelphia, but the team's rotations are still likely going to be difficult to project on a game-by-game basis. As a result, Mashack's playing time could be volatile the rest of the way, especially while he faces limitations with his availability. While he remains signed to a two-way contract, Mashack is eligible to play in 13 of the Grizzlies' final 19 contests of the season.