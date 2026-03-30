Jahmai Mashack News: Starting Monday
Mashack will start Monday's game against the Suns.
The Grizzlies will be extremely shorthanded Monday, opening the door for Mashack to join the starting five. As a starter this season (three games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.7 minutes per contest.
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