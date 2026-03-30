Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Mashack will start Monday's game against the Suns.

The Grizzlies will be extremely shorthanded Monday, opening the door for Mashack to join the starting five. As a starter this season (three games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.7 minutes per contest.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
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