Jahmai Mashack News: Starting vs. Denver
Mashack will start Wednesday's game against Denver.
Mashack will return from a two-game absence due to a concussion and step into the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per contest.
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