Jahmai Mashack headshot

Jahmai Mashack News: Starting vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mashack will start Wednesday's game against Denver.

Mashack will return from a two-game absence due to a concussion and step into the starting five. As a starter this season (four games), the rookie second-rounder has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per contest.

Jahmai Mashack
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Mashack See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago