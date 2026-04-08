Jahmai Mashack News: Will play Wednesday
Mashack (concussion) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
The rookie second-rounder missed the Grizzlies' last two games due to a concussion, but he has cleared the league's protocol and will return for Wednesday's contest. In 16 games since the All-Star break, Mashack has average 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 25.6 minutes per contest.
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