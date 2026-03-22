Jahmir Young Injury: Misses G League game Saturday
Young was inactive in Saturday's 116-105 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes because of an undisclosed issue.
Young saw plenty of action with the Skyforce before picking up a potential injury, which puts his participation in doubt for the last couple of regular-season games. The two-way player has made sporadic appearances for the NBA team but is averaging 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game at the G League level. Both Trevor Keels and Dennis Smith might continue to feature in guard roles for as long as Young is sidelined.
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