Jahmir Young Injury: Sits out G League game with illness

Young didn't play Monday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 116-113 win over the Indiana Mad Ants due to an illness.

The two-way player has made just one two-minute appearance at the NBA level with Chicago this season, but he's been a standout performer in the G League. Over his 42 appearances in the G League between Windy City and the Grand Rapids Gold, Young is averaging 21.6 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 34.2 minutes per contest.