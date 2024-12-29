Jahmir Young News: Another 20-point game in G League

Young tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Young has scored at least 20 points in nine straight G League games. He also dished out at least 12 assists for the third time during that stretch. Across 14 appearances for the Grand Rapids Gold, Young has averaged 22.5 points and 7.2 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.