Jahmir Young News: Dishes out 13 assists in G League

Young finished with 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Friday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 114-101 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Young stood out as a playmaker in the loss, recording double-digit assists for the first time in 11 outings with Windy City since signing a two-way deal with Chicago on Feb. 19. The rookie point guard has yet to see many opportunities at the NBA level, making just one two-minute appearance for the parent club.