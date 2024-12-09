Jahmir Young News: Dominant in win

Young played 43 minutes Sunday during the Gold's 114-112 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 36 points (17-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and four steals.

Young was dominant for Grand Rapids Sunday, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and assists en route to recording his first double-double. However, he struggled shooting from deep, converting on just 16.7 percent of his three-point attempts.