Jahmir Young News: Double-double in G League

Young registered 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 127-104 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Young and Trey Alexander co-led the Gold in scoring Thursday, and the former finished second in rebounding behind the Skyhawks' Mouhamed Gueye (20). Young has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four G League outings.