Jahmir Young News: Double-doubles Friday

Young (shoulder) recorded 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Friday's 124-105 win over the Charge.

Young looked impressive in his return, standing out both as a scorer and playmaker while ending one rebound shy of a triple-double. The athletic floor general should remain a key piece for the Gold as long as he remains healthy, but based on this one, the shoulder injury isn't expected to bother him in the coming games.