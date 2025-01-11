Jahmir Young News: Double-doubles Friday
Young (shoulder) recorded 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Friday's 124-105 win over the Charge.
Young looked impressive in his return, standing out both as a scorer and playmaker while ending one rebound shy of a triple-double. The athletic floor general should remain a key piece for the Gold as long as he remains healthy, but based on this one, the shoulder injury isn't expected to bother him in the coming games.
Jahmir Young
Free Agent
