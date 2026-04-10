Jahmir Young News: Earns standard deal

The Heat converted Young's two-way contract to a standard deal Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After officially waiving Terry Rozier on Friday, the Heat will use their open roster spot to sign Young to a standard deal, making him eligible to suit up in the postseason. He shot 0-for-1 from the field and tallied one assist across one minute in Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards, and he should continue providing emergency depth in the backcourt.