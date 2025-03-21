Jahmir Young News: Game-high 13 assists in G League

Young finished with 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's 114-101 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Young stood out as a playmaker in the defeat, recording double digits in assists for the first time in 11 G League games since his move to the Bulls. Despite being a two-way player, Young has racked up only two minutes in a single NBA outing and has remained a regular starter for Windy City lately.