Jahmir Young News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Young played 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-100 loss versus Maine and compiled 20 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

Young was Windy City's leading scorer during Wednesday's loss despite having a poor shooting performance as he converted on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 16.7 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has appeared in only one NBA game so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.