Jahmir Young News: Leading scorer in loss

Young played 24 minutes Friday during the Gold's 121-112 loss versus Iowa and compiled 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Young had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points, assists and steals despite coming off the bench. He has gotten off to a hot start this season, scoring a combined 38 points across his first two outings.