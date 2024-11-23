Fantasy Basketball
Jahmir Young headshot

Jahmir Young News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Young played 24 minutes Friday during the Gold's 121-112 loss versus Iowa and compiled 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Young had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points, assists and steals despite coming off the bench. He has gotten off to a hot start this season, scoring a combined 38 points across his first two outings.

Jahmir Young
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
