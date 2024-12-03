Jahmir Young News: Leads team in scoring

Young posted 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

While Young tied with Trey Alexander for a team-high 21 points, he also tallied as many turnovers (five) as assists. Young is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.2 minutes across six appearances this season.