Jahmir Young News: Near triple-double in G League

Young tallied 33 points (15-30 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Young wasn't overly efficient but finished with his highest-scoring outing since dropping a season-high 36 against the Skyforce on Dec. 8. He also finished one rebound and one assist away from notching his first triple-double of the campaign. Young has six double-doubles with points and assists and one with points and rebounds across 26 G League appearances this season.