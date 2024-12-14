Jahmir Young News: Paces offense in G League win

Young posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-102 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Young scored at least 20 points for a fourth straight game and dished out eight-plus assists for the third time this season. Across nine G League appearances, he's averaged 21.0 points and 5.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.