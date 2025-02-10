Jahmir Young News: Pops off for 37 points in G League

Young recorded 37 points (17-30 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 119-115 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Young turned in his best scoring performance of the regular season, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory. He should continue to serve as one of his team's top options going forward, now averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.4 steals through 15 games during the G League regular season.