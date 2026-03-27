Jahmir Young News: Posts 26 points in G League return

Young (undisclosed) recorded 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 137-114 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Young was back in action for Sioux Falls after missing the Skyforce's previous game Saturday versus the Mexico City Capitanes due to an unspecified issue. The two-way guard is now averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 36.5 minutes per game over his 30 appearances for the Skyforce this season, but he continues to remain an afterthought at the NBA level. He's played just 51 total minutes over 11 games with Miami for the season.